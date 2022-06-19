Kotagarh Tehsildar, Driver Escape With Minor Injuries In Car Crash

Phulbani: Kotagarh Tehsildar and his car driver escaped with minor injuries after the SUV, in which they were travelling, met with a mishap in Kandhamal district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the accident took place at around 5 pm when Kotagarh Tehsildar Narendra Mallick was on his way to Phulbani to attend a meeting.

Sources said the driver lost balance while taking a sharp turn near K. Nuagaon rice depot, as a result of which, the vehicle skidded off the road and dashed to a tree.

The Tehsildar and driver sustained minor injuries in the mishap, while the SUV was left mangled, sources added.