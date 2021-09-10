Kota Factory Season 2 Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The most-awaited trailer of Kota Factor Season 2 is finally released on Friday. The series which is in black-and-white has resonated with the people for its human interest value.

The story of the show is set in Kota, a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams. It follows the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi and shows the life of students in the city, and their efforts to get into IIT. The second season continues with the stress amid the race to crack the IIT entrance examination.

It’s the second attempt for Vaibhav (Mayur More) to pass the entrance examination. After bidding goodbye to his friends, he reaches Maheshwari for his IIT prep. Vaibhav with his never-give-up attitude and determination along with balancing with his past journey strive harder to pass with flying colours this time.

However, the students miss Jeetu Bhaiya who is like Robin Williams from Dead Poets Society.

The first season on TVF’s Kota Factory was released on YouTube in 2019 and now, the second season is releasing on Netflix. The show received immense love from the audience and made Jitendra Kumar a popular figure amongst youngsters.