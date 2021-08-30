Kota Factory Season 2 Trailer Out, To Release On Sept 24

New Delhi: The trailer of Kota Factory season 2 has been released on Netflix. Season 2 will star Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles.

The story of the show revolves around a bunch of IIT aspirants who are in Kota, which is considered to be the hub for many IIt coaching centres. Students from all across the country come there to prepare for their IIT entrance exams.

Watch here:

The second season of Kota Factory is set to premiere on Netflix on the 24th of September, 2021.