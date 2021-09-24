Kota Factory Season 2 All Set To Take Fans On A Nostalgic Ride Today

Bhubaneswar: The Viral Fever (TVF)’s Kota Factory is all set to make another nostalgic ride by releasing its Season 2 in India on September 24.

As fans have been eagerly waiting to know about the new twists in Jeetu Bhaiya, Vaibhav Pandey, and Vartika, the season of the web series is going to trap viewers in its new chunks. The brand new second season of Kota Factory is dropping on Netflix.

The makers of Kota Factory have not revealed any details about how many episodes there will be in the second season. Also, nothing has been disclosed regarding how the episodes will be released.

It remains to be seen if all the episodes will be out together or on a weekly basis. Netflix is yet to confirm Kota Factory Season 2 release time.

However, given that it’s an Indian show, it is expected to be out by midnight 12.00 am IST today instead of 12.30 pm IST.

The first season of Kota Factory was premiered on TVFPlay and YouTube. But, given the popularity and outstanding rating on IMDb and Google reviews, season 2 is releasing on a much bigger platform, Netflix.