Korean YouTuber ‘Kidnapped’ While Traveling In India!

Seoul: A Korean YouTuber recently experienced a harrowing ordeal while traveling in India, sparking widespread attention online.

The YouTuber, known as Lerrico, was on a cycling trip in the Leh region, a popular destination for trekking enthusiasts. What began as an adventurous trip quickly turned into a nightmare.

Lerrico had initially planned to reach Leh by bus, but due to limited bus services, he opted to cycle the 450-kilometer distance instead. After days of strenuous cycling, he was exhausted when a truck pulled up alongside him. The locals in the truck offered him a ride, which he accepted, believing he was close to his destination.

However, Lerrico soon realized something was terribly wrong. After falling asleep in the truck, he woke up in a desolate area, far from his intended route. The men who had offered him a ride were now threatening him with sticks, demanding money. They also attempted to steal his belongings, including his phone and camera, and forced him to take an unknown drug.

In a desperate bid to survive, Lerrico pretended to take the drug but was forced to ingest it when the kidnappers insisted. The drug left him disoriented for several hours. Despite this, he managed to contact a friend, who alerted the authorities. After 30 terrifying hours, Lerrico was finally released, though he had lost a significant amount of money.

Following his release, Lerrico reported the incident to the police. Initially, local authorities were slow to act, claiming jurisdictional issues. However, after further pressure, the kidnappers were arrested. They initially denied the charges but later confessed under police interrogation and alleged abuse.