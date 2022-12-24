Korean Footballer “Player 9” Cho Gue Sung Goes Shirtless!

Seoul: The 2022 Qatar World Cup star Cho Gue Sung from Team Korea had another one of his sensational television moments.

Rising to stardom overnight as “Player 9,” Cho Gue Sung starred in an I Live Alone episode. There, Cho Gue Sung stunned viewers as he guided them through his home and life.

While moments like his adorable bedhead…

and his intense workout did grab the viewers’ attention…

The real shocker was when Cho Gue Sung walked out of the shower shirtless—with his godly physique in all its glory. I Live Alone hosts also gasped, being 200% impressed!