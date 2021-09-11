Korean-Drama “The Penthouse” Ends On No. 1 Ratings After 3 Seasons

Seoul: After a three-season-long roller coaster ride of plot twists and turns, SBS’s hit Korean drama “The Penthouse” went to top the ratings.

On September 10, the third and final season of “The Penthouse” came to its highly-anticipated conclusion. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale scored an average nationwide rating of 19.1 percent and a peak of 21.6 percent, marking a significant jump in viewership from its penultimate episode the week prior.

Additionally, “The Penthouse 3” wrapped up with a perfect 14-episode streak as both the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Meanwhile, a cast consisting of experienced, veteran actors as well as new, rising stars garnered attention on the ‘Penthouse’ series, including Eugene, Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Suk, as well as Kim Young Dae, Kim Hyun Soo, Choi Ye Bin, and more.