Korean Cuisine: Must-Try Dishes For An Epicurean Delight!

New Delhi: If you are a spice lover then you should know that South Korean food shall appeal to you immensely. So, take a look at some spicy dishes from Korean cuisine you must try at least once in your life.

Tteokbokki + Rice Cake

Tteokbokki is tteokmyeon, hard-boiled eggs, and scallions among other things, paired with stir-fried rice cakes . This is popular comfort food that is also extremely spicy.

Budae jjigae or Army Stew

The Army Stew was first made at a time of food shortages at the culmination of the Korean war. Hence, this was cooked by Koreans in order to utilise the leftover ingredients found at US army bases. Ingredients like spam, sausage and slices of ham were used together with Korean spices and ingredients like Kimchi and gochujang. It is now a widely savoured dish that is a one-pot stew.

Jjambbong or Seafood Noodle Soup

This noodle soup is braised in a seafood broth. However, if you are allergic to crustaceans, then you can use a pork broth. Legend states that this wholesome meal was created by Chinese immigrants in Korea when the Japanese forced occupation.

Buldak or Cheese Fire Chicken

Buldak is one of the most popularly eaten spicy dishes in Korea. It is basically a hot version of barbecued chicken. This buldak dish is so popular that they now even sell packaged buldak noodles overseas.