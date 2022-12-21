Korean Actress Kim Go Eun’s label denies dating rumors with footballer Son Heung Min

Seoul: The captain of the Korean National Football Team, Son Heung Min, and famous actress Kim Go Eun are rumoured to be dating. In response to the rumours, actresses’ agency Kim Go Eun issued a statement.

A rumor recently spread on online communities that Kim Go Eun and Son Heung Min are dating, using speculations of Instagram interactions as proof. The rumor speculated that a private Instagram account that Kim Go Eun is following is allegedly Son Heung Min’s private account, included Kim Go Eun’s Instagram Stories showing support for Korea in the World Cup, and noted that the head of Kim Go Eun’s agency is following Son Heung Min and his team Tottenham Hotspur on Instagram.

Kim Go Eun’s agency stated, “The dating rumors are not true. The two have never met. She’s always been supportive, especially during the World Cup season.” Actress Jang Hui Ryoung then shared the screenshot below, explaining the account is not Kim Go Eun’s private account but hers.

In other news, Kim Go Eun is starring in the upcoming movie ‘Hero’, which premieres in theaters on December 21 KST.