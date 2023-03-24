Korean Actor Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency asks fans to not send letters and gifts to military training site

Seoul: ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk enlisted for his mandatory military service on March 20, 2023, however, no special event was held in order to celebrate his enlistment or act as his farewell. It seems as though the fans who have already begun missing the actor have resolved to sending letters and gifts to his military training base. Now, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency has shared a statement in order to deter the fans from possibly overwhelming the military post location.

The agency explained, “We would like to convey a word of advice to Nam Joo Hyuk’s fans, in relation to his military service.” The company continued, “Please refrain from sending mail such as letters and gifts for the actor during his mandatory military service.”

Management SOOP elaborated, “We understand the fans’ hearts of wanting to send a message of support to the actor but it would be difficult if large amounts of letters and emails were delivered to him.”

The agency then added, “We request that you send letters and mail to the company as much as possible and not to the training center or to the unit where Nam Joo Hyuk will be deployed.”

The 29 year old actor who began as a model after signing with YG Entertainment, moved on to acting soon after building his discography with successful releases. His versatility as a swimmer struggling to overcome his fears in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, an actual God on earth in ‘The Bride of Habaek’, a doctor in ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, a math genius aiming for success of his company in ‘Start-Up’, and more recently aspiring reporter in love with a fencing player in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, have all earned him admiration from the audiences.