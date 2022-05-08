Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Apologizes To Fans In 1st Instagram Post In 7 Months

Seoul: South Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho has returned to Instagram after seven months to share a heartfelt message to his fans.

The day before his birthday, Kim Seon Ho took to Instagram for his first post in over half a year.

The actor wrote, “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.”

Kim Seon Ho, who rang in his 36th birthday (by international reckoning) on May 8, is currently filming his upcoming movie “Sad Tropics” (literal translation).