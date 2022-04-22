Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special Train Flagged Off

Bhubaneswar/Koraput: Union Minister of Railways and Communication & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in his visit to Koraput and Malkanagiri Districts on Friday flagged off of Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special from Koraput Railway Station.

The regular run of this train will commence w.e.f. 23.04.2022 from Visakhapatnam and w.e.f. 24.04.2022 from Koraput. This train will leave Koraput at 08.10a.m, daily and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 05.35p.m. On the return direction, this will leave Visakhapatnam at 06.30a.m. and will arrive at Koraput at 03.45p.m. This train will have stoppages at important Stations via Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

Earlier, at Malkanagiri, Vaishnaw discussed about Malkanagiri-Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project with Railway officials, public representatives at Malkanagiri and reviewed the progress of Railway Infrastructure in Koraput and Malkanagiri Districts. Apart from this he also reviewed Central Government provisions with State Government officials. He also announced that, Samaleswari Express, Hirakhand Express and Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express will provide stoppage at Laxmipur Road. Similarly, Samata & Swarna Jayanti Express will have LHB Coaches. Apart from this, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express will provide stoppage at Bacheli.

Inspecting the Koraput Station, Vaishnaw interacted with Passengers, public & took feedback of cleanliness of trains & Stations.

Later, Vaishnaw inspected the Koraput-Visakhapatnam Railway Section and ongoing doubling work between Koraput ad Kottavalasa Railway Section before departure to Delhi.