Koraput Teen Ends Life After Parents Chide Him For Playing Online Games

Koraput: A 13-yr-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after his parents scolded him for playing online games on his cellphone in the Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Manohar Rao, son of Srinivas Rao was studying in Class VIII of St Xaviers School.

Family members found the body of the boy hanging from the ceiling of their house on Wednesday morning at a village in Goutam Nagar locality in the district headquarters town of Koraput.

According to sources, the boy was always playing online games on his cellphone given to him by his parents for online classes. Despite counselling by his parents and other family members Manohar’s addiction to the smartphone grew every passing day.

On Tuesday last, when his family members snatched the smartphone from him, a visibly annoyed Manohar shut himself inside a room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a saree.

Family members broke open the door and rescued him. The family members took the boy to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After receiving information, local police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.