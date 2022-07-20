Koraput: STF Seizes Leopard Hide, Arrests Wildlife Criminal

Koraput: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a wildlife criminal with the seizure of a leopard hide near Gupteswar gate in Koraput Ramagiri area.

The arrestee has been identified as Mana Gouda from Baipariguda police limits in Koraput.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid near Gupteswar gate and arrested the accused while striking a deal for sale.

The cops have also recovered a leopard skin and other incriminating materials from him. Further investigation is underway in this connection.