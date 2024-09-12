Bhubaneswar: A special vigilance court in Jeypore today convicted a retired school inspector of Similiguda block in Koraput district for demanding and accepting a bribe from a teacher.

Ganeswar Bhol, retired School Inspector of Similiguda Block in Koraput district was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe from a teacher for drawl of his GPF temporary advance required for his sister’s marriage.

Jeypore Vigilance Special Judge today convicted Ganeswar Bhol and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bhol following his conviction.

Pradeep Kumar Aind, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division, A/p[1]DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sasidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.