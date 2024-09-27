ASpecial Vigilance Court in Jeypore today convicted a former forest range officer of Balda in Koraput district in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

Saroj Kumar Nanda, former Forest Range Officer (Retired), Balda Forest Range in Koraput Forest Division, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

Today, Vigilance Special Judge convicted Nanda and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs 2 Lakhs.

Notably, on 30th April 2010, Nanda was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance at Semiliguda while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar along with his spouse in a car carrying ‘ill-gotten’ cash of Rs 5.50 Lakhs which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Following interception, searches were conducted on properties linked to Nanda and a case was registered against him for possession of disproportionate assets.

The Court has also passed orders for confiscation of disproportionate assets of Nanda to the tune of Rs.16,35,316/ to the State.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the retired forest range officer following his conviction.

Pramod Kumar Bagh, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.