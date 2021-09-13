Koraput: One Sluice Gate Of Machhakund ‘D’ Dam Opened

Lamtaput: As flood threat looms large with the water level rising in two dams of Machhakund Hydro Electric Project in Koraput, the authorities have opened one sluice gate of Machhakund ‘D’ dam.

The water level has risen sharply as floodwaters have been entering through Jalaput and Macchakund. The danger level at the D dam is 90 feet, while the water level is now at 80 feet.

On the other hand, 1,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the dam due to rain and other currents, while 1,000 cusecs of floodwater is being pumped out through the gates.

While floodwater is being released through one gate of Macchakund dam, authorities are likely to open another sluice gate if the water level crosses the danger mark, sources said.

The Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal has triggered heavy downpour in several parts of Odisha causing rise in water levels across major rivers and their tributaries.