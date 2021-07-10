Koraput: Man Dies After Consuming ‘Drug’ Prescribed By Quack

Koraput: A 37-year-old man died after allegedly consuming medicines prescribed by a quack for stomach-related ailments at Baladiguda village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal.

As per reports, Gopal had suffered from stomach-related ailments for the last two years. Even after consulting several doctors, the abdominal pain remained the same.

With no option left, he then consulted a local quack, who gave him some ayurvedic medicines.

Soon after taking medicines, Gopal felt unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Pottangi PHC on Thursday and died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.