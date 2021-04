Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of three women in Koraput’s Pottangi who died in a landslide while collecting white soil.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5lakh for their next of kin from CMRF.

The state govt will also bear the medical expenditure of the injured one, the CM has directed.

