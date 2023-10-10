Koraput-Jagadalpur Railway Section Restored

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Line between the Manabar and Jarati Stations in the Koraput-Jagadalpur Railway section of the Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) Rail Line had been affected badly due to a landslide causing the blocking of the Train Line on 13th September 2023. This train line runs through the dense of the Eastern Ghats Mountain which is very crucial for the line of the country. The affected area falls near Koraput towards Jeypore in Odisha.

In the restoration work, a number of Excavators, and stone breakers along with a number of manpower from Railways were utilized to clear mud and rocks from the train line in 27 days.

Track fit was given yesterday midnight with running of goods train at 10 kmph and subsequent goods trains at 20 kmph. The Overhead Equipments (OHE) was fit and charged at about 0200hrs in the night.

1st Diesel Light Engine passed the affected site towards Jarati Station at about 0220hrs with 10 kmph following clearance of three OHE Tower Cars from site. The first Diesel Empty Goods Train left Manabar Station at 0255hrs, passed the site at 0332hrs and reached Jarati at 0352hrs. Loaded Goods train with speed limit started in the section at about 0900hrs, this morning.

General Manager East Coast Railway Shri Manoj Sharma personally visited the affected spot and reviewed and monitored the restoration work. Shri Sharma also instructed officials engaged in restoration work for early restoration and provided all types of help for quick restoration and early running of train movements in the section.