Koraput: Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized, Truck Driver Detained

Koraput: Excise sleuths on Tuesday seized around 9 quintals of ganja following a raid in Koraput town. The officials have also detained a person in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted a flower pot-laden truck and conducted a raid. During the raid, the officials seized ganja worth around Rs 45 lakh.

According to preliminary investigation, it has been learnt that the contraband was being smuggled to Agra from Visakhapatnam.

Following this, the cops have initiated a probe and further investigation is underway to nab the other accused involved in the illegal trade.