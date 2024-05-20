Koraput: Former Sarpanch, PEO Get 2-Yr RI In Graft Case

Koraput: Ex Sarpanch and Ex PEO in Koraput district have been sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment in a graft case.

The accused have been identified as Jayaram Golory, Ex-Sarpanch and Nalla Eswar Rao, Ex-PEO both of Kolabir GP under Nandapur Block in Koraput district.

Both of the accused persons were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988/409/120-B IPC, for misappropriating 1196 bags of cement and were convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

The court sentenced both the convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years on each count and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 each on each count and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988/409/34 IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Nalla Eswar Rao, Ex-PEO (Retired) following his conviction. Further reports are awaited.