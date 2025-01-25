Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a leading Maharatna company signed an MOU with DAV College Trust & Management Society, New Delhi in a formal ceremony on 25.01.2025 with a strong commitment to career development initiatives of the students of DAV V.S. Vidyalaya, HAL Township at Sunabeda.

Adding life to the age-old legacy of one wing of Aeronautics DAV Schools which was founded by the then Governor of Odisha, Padma Vibhusan Dr A N Khosla in the year 1968, this fresh move is a collaboration aimed to strengthen the Quality Assured Mechanism as per the thrust of NEP-2020 and progressive requirement of the students community. The partnership will focus on equipping the students with skill sets and enhance the academic benchmark of the institution.

The Executive Director, HAL, Koraput,Mr. Sudhanshu Mohan Jena and Dr. K.C. Satapathy, Regional Director, DAV Institutions, Odisha exchanged the MOU between HAL Koraput & DAV in the presence of Mr. Kallol Bhattacharya, General Manager, Mr. Saroj Kumar Panda, AGM and frontline leaders of HAL.

On the historic occasion, DAV also facilitated an enriching counselling-cum-interactive session which was delivered by Mr. Balaram Mahapatra, Principal of DAV Public School, Kalinganagar, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Niranjan Swain, Principal, DAV S.C.B. Medical Public School, Cuttack.

The ED, HAL shared his strategic thought process to take forward this collaboration in the exclusive interest of the student community in alignment with the progressive outlook of DAV.

Dr. K.C. Satapathy, Regional Director, DAV Institutions, Odisha outlined the Unique Selling Proposition of DAV Organisation and expressed his commitment to extend all support in executing need based strategy for the empowerment of the school in both parameters such as academic benchmark and co-curricular activities. On the occasion, Dr Satapathy also reaffirmed his commitment to make DAV’s presence prominent in southern Odisha in the coming years.

On behalf of DAV Odisha, Mrs. Ipsita Das, Principal-cum-ARO, DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, Bhubaneswar extended hearty gratitude to all the members present.