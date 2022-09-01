Koraput: Class X Girl Electrocuted At School

Koraput: A Class X girl was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live electric wire inside her school. The incident was reported at Govt (SSD) High School, Digapur in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Sabita Mathapadia (16).

According to reports, the victim accidentally touched a lighting pole after which she collapsed. The authorities rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.