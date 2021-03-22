Koraput: Ambulance-Hyva collide head-on, one critical

Koraput: One person was injured in a road mishap after an ambulance and Hyva collided head-on near Lakshmipur in Koraput district late last night.

The injured has been identified as the driver of the emergency vehicle.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the ambulance was en route to Lakshmipur from Koraput when the vehicle collided head-on with the Hyva truck coming from the opposite direction before skidding off the road.

Following the mishap, the driver of the ambulance sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On intimation, Kakiriguma police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.