Koraput Admin Seals Cinema Hall In Semiliguda For Functioning Without License

Koraput: The Koraput district administration today sealed the Galaxy cinema hall in Semiliguda town for functioning without a valid license.

The administration also imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on the owner of the cinema hall.

As per reports, the license of the cinema hall expired in 2019 and since then it was running illegally without renewing the license.

On learning about this, Deputy Collector of Koraput, Sunabeda SDPO, Semiliguda and Sunabeda IIC along with Additional Tehsildar of Semiliguda conducted a raid and sealed the cinema hall.