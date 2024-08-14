Koraput: 7 Police Officers Suspended for Connivance with Ganja Smugglers

Koraput: As many as seven Odisha police officers have been suspended in Koraput district on Wednesday for connivance with ganja smugglers.

The suspended officers include three Sub-Inspectors, two constables, and two home guards, accused of allowing the release of individuals and vehicles implicated in cannabis smuggling.

A joint team from the Machhkund and Lamtaput police stations intercepted a truck on Monday night, suspected of being involved in cannabis trafficking.

However, the officers reportedly did not arrest the suspects or confiscate the vehicle, allowing them to leave without charge. Upon learning of the incident, senior district police officials initiated an investigation.

The full details of the incident are expected to be disclosed following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and a subsequent statement from senior police officials.