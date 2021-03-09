Koneru Humpy Wins BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award

New Delhi: Chess player Koneru Humpy was on Monday won the second edition of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award 2020.

Humpy bagged the award after she received the highest number of votes from the fans.

She beat sprinter Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and hockey captain Rani Rampal.

Humpy won the World Rapid Chess Championship in December 2019 after a two-year maternity break. She then won the Cairns Cup in 2020.

Humpy became the youngest grandmaster in 2002 at the age of 15. She has received the Arjuna Award in 2003 and the Padma Shri in 2007.