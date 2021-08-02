Konark Sun Temple Reopens For Public

Puri: The world-famous Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district reopened on Monday for visitors. The 13th-century shrine had remained closed for the public for over three months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The monument has been thrown open for the public as per the fresh Unlock guidelines that have been issued by the Odisha government for the month of August.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the shrine has made elaborate arrangements.