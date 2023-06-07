Konark: Poacher Nabbed for Hunting Deer In Balukhand Sanctuary; 3 Others Escape

Konark: The forest department personnel today apprehended a poacher and seized the carcass of a spotted deer from Nadia Matha Reserve forest within Balukhand Sanctuary under Konark forest division on Thursday.

On the basis of reliable inputs and following the order of Konark Forest Officer Benudhar Behera, forester Ravindra Kumar and others raided the spot when four poachers were skinning the deer they had hunted by laying traps in the reserve forest of Balukhand Sanctuary.

The forest personnel managed to arrest Chandra Shekhar Pradhan of Chennua village from Nadia Math beat but other accused identified as Nanda Pradhan, Pankaj Pradhan and Duryodhan Naik of Nadia Math village managed to flee the spot.

“As few personnel of the local forest department were present during the raid, while arresting one, the others managed to give a slip,” said ranger Benudhar Behera and added that strict legal action will be taken against all involved.

Later, the carcass of the deer seized from the spot was buried in the forest office after post-mortem.