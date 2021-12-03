Konark Festival, Int’l Sand Art Festival Cancelled In View Of Cyclone Jawad

Bhubaneswar: The Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival 2021, which kicked off on December 1st, has been cancelled by the Odisha Tourism Department in view of the Cyclonic Storm Jawad.

“As per the reports of IMD and advisories issued by Special Relief Commissioner on Cyclonic Storm Jawad reaching the coasts of Odisha, we regret to inform that the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival held in Konark are being called off with immediate effect,” tweeted the Department.

Earlier, in the day, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, PK Jena, informed that the Deep Depression over south-east Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm and may hit the Puri coast on December 5.

There is also a possibility that after brushing past Odisha coast, it may again re-enter the sea. During landfall, the wind speed along Odisha coast will be around 90 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. There’s also a possibility of cyclonic system not hitting coast if it changes its path further, said the official.

Worth mentioning, the 12th edition of five days International Sand Art Festival was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Konark on Wednesday. It was scheduled to continue till December 5.

The Chandrabhaga International Sand art festival is conducted every year by the Tourism Department of Odisha. It provides a platform for the sand artists to show their art and talent to the world.