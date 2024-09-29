Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to end Kolkata’s iconic tram service, which dates back to 1873 and has long been a symbol of the city’s rich heritage and unique charm.

Considered a lifeline for the people of the city, the 150-year-old tram service was introduced by the Britishers. The trams were also adopted by cities like Patna, Chennai, Nasik, and Mumbai, but were eventually phased out everywhere.

Kolkata’s tram journey began on February 24, 1873, with horse-drawn cars running on tracks. In 1882, steam engines were introduced, paving the way for modernization. The first electric-powered tram made its debut in 1900, transforming public transport in the city. After more than a century of electrification, the introduction of AC trams in 2013 marked another significant milestone in the evolution of Kolkata’s tram service.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty stated that trams are a slow mode of transportation, and commuters require faster options. Tram services in Kolkata are being terminated due to traffic issues, except for one route from Esplanade to Maidan.

“Trams are undoubtedly a part of Kolkata’s heritage after their introduction in 1873 as horse-drawn carriages and played a crucial role in transportation in the previous century. But as roads comprise only 6 per cent of Kolkata’s surface area and with increase in vehicular traffic, we have observed that trams cannot ply the roads along the same routes at the same time as it is leading to congestion,” Chakraborty told reporters on Monday evening as quoted by PTI.

“To ensure that people don’t get late to office during peak hours due to traffic jams, we have to take certain difficult measures, including the withdrawal of trams,” he said.

“Heritage trams, however, will run between Maidan and Esplanade so that people can have a pleasant and environment-friendly ride,” the minister said as quoted by PTI.