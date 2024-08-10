Kolkata Trainee Doctor Was Sexually Assaulted Before Murder

Kolkata: The post-mortem of the woman trainee doctor, who was found dead at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered, a senior police official said today.

The second-year post-graduate medical student reportedly had a late dinner on Thursday after which she went to study in the seminar hall on the third floor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The 31-year-old was seen in an unconscious state the next morning.

A case of rape and murder has been registered and a person has been arrested, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Kolkata Police Commissioner, told reporters.

“A board of three doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. The whole procedure was documented through videography. Students and family members were present as witnesses during the post-mortem proceedings,” Mr Goyal told reporters.

“There were signs of sexual assault,” he added.

According to sources, there were injuries on the woman’s private parts, face, lips, neck, stomach, fingers, and ankle.

Mr Goyal also said that a person has been arrested for his alleged involvement.

“For us, he is the criminal of the highest order. We will see to it that he gets the punishment of the highest order,” he said, adding that they have “strong” evidence against him.

The man is reportedly an outsider who had free access to the departments of the hospital.

Meanwhile, junior doctors at various hospitals in West Bengal held protests today, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the case.