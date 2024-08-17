Kolkata rape-murder: ‘Transfer’ of 42 Bengal doctors sparks row

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for reportedly transferring senior doctors and professors, alleging that the move has added to the chaotic situation in the state amid protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two of the 42 doctors who were transferred, Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the trainee doctor’s semi-naked body was found on August 9.

The reshuffle also sparked a strong reaction from doctors’ associations, who labeled it a conspiracy and an effort to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

In a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla quipped that the party stands for “Tanashahi Mujhe Chahiye.”