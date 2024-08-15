Kolkata rape-murder: Nurse says mob tried to destroy crime scene, 9 arrested

Kolkata: Nurses at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital staged a protest on Thursday after a mob vandalised a part of the state-run-institution where a trainee doctor was found dead last week.

The hospital resembled a war zone, with medical equipment and furniture ransacked in the emergency ward.

Kolkata Police, however, said the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor was intact, and 9 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Police said a group of nearly 40–50 people, under the garb of protests, stormed the hospital premises late on Wednesday night and vandalised property. Taken aback, police personnel fired tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

The incident happened as a group of women hit the streets at midnight under the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign to protest against the murder of the doctor and converged on the hospital premises.