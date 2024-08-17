Kolkata Rape-Murder: Medical Services Hit In Odisha Over Doctors’ Strike

Bhubaneswar: A 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services by doctors to protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, medical services have been badly affected in the premier health institutions of Odisha including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Joining the nationwide strike, doctors of SCB MCH and AIIMS staged demonstrations and took out protest rallies in the Twin City demanding justice for the victim. As a result, thousands of patients had a harrowing time to avail healthcare services.

Shantanu, a medical student, said, “More than 500 senior residents, junior residents and medical students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar have joined the protests against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Until the victim gets justice and the government brings a law to protect doctors, this movement will continue.”

Due to the doctors’ protest, patient care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been affected. Patients are returning after standing in line for hours. Earlier, 4,000 to 5,000 patients were receiving treatment in the AIIMS OPD every day, but now this number has come down to around 1,000.

“The worst affected are the patients awaiting surgery and OPD services due to the strike, ” said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswal.

More than 500 doctors and students have joined the strike. OPD services are being provided only through senior doctors and professors. However, emergency services and in-patient services are not affected.

Also, the scenes at Capital Hospital were no different as the Junior Doctor’s Association of PGIMER & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar joined the protests and many patients left to struggle to get medical services.

Doctors’ protest at SCB MCH

Cuttack: Doctors from various medical institutions have taken to the streets demanding justice for the deceased medical student of RG Kar Medical Hospital in West Bengal. The Junior Doctors Association of Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) has also joined the movement.

This evening, hundreds of students took out a huge rally from Ravenshaw University to SCB MCH. Due to the doctors’ agitation, patient care at SCB has been disrupted.

SCB MCH Superintendent said, “The leave of all senior doctors and faculty has been cancelled so that patient care is not affected. Only the most critical patients should come to the SCB. Similarly, the leave of all doctors and medical staff in Sambalpur’s VIMSAR has also been cancelled.”