Kolkata rape-murder: FAIMA to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Kolkata: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) is set to conduct a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, in response to the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

FAIMA’s statement declares that the protest is to seek justice for the victim and to urge the government to fast-track the implementation of the long-awaited Central Healthcare Protection Act, aimed at protecting healthcare workers nationwide.

“FAIMA is deeply shaken by this atrocious crime, which has not only devastated the medical community but also highlighted the grave risks faced by healthcare professionals daily,” stated a representative of the association.

“The struggle for justice will persist,” affirmed Manish Jangra, the founder and chief advisor of FAIMA.

Jangra announced that they have obtained authorization to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar from 3 to 5 pm. He also mentioned that the Resident Doctors of India (RDA) from various hospitals in the Delhi-NCR area, including Aligarh and Rohtak, are expected to participate in the protest.

Earlier in the month, resident doctors nationwide commenced an indefinite strike on August 12, following the discovery of a trainee doctor’s body within the premises of the government hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Subsequently, the doctors sustained the strike for 11 days straight, leading to the suspension of all elective services, wards, and OPDs.

Nevertheless, after the Supreme Court’s hearing on August 22, the doctors discontinued their strike, stating, “In light of the Supreme Court’s appeal, assurances, and involvement regarding the RG Kar incident and doctor safety, we are returning to our duties. We appreciate the court’s intervention and urge compliance with its directives.”

The primary demands of the protest are a rapid and comprehensive investigation of the crime, swift justice for the victim, and the immediate passage of the Central Healthcare Protection Act to ensure the security and welfare of healthcare workers.