Kolkata Rape-Murder: CBI Steps In, AIIMS Doctors Continue Protest

Kolkata: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached Kolkata to probe the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the Calcutta High Court’s directive to transfer the case to the agency.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the investigation’s transfer from Kolkata Police to a central agency. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source reported that the agency has registered an FIR under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi, about the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

The doctors at AIIMS Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Hospital, and various resident doctors’ associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), have declared they will persist with their protests until a central law is enacted to protect medical personnel from attacks.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has ended its indefinite strike that was initiated in protest against the rape and murder of a female doctor in a Kolkata medical college and hospital. The decision came after Union Health Minister JP Nadda promised to meet their demands.