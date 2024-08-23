Kolkata rape-murder case: Sealdah Court remands accused Sanjay Roy to 14 days judicial custody

Kolkata: In a significant turn of events in the tragic case of the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, the Sealdah court remanded the accused, Sanjay Roy, to 14 days in judicial custody on Friday.

This case has garnered national attention, leading to a chain of events impacting healthcare services throughout India.

The Calcutta High Court has also ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit the case diary, CCTV footage, and other essential details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 10 AM on Saturday.

The incident occurred on August 9, when the body of a junior doctor was discovered in a seminar room at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a West Bengal government institution. This harrowing find sparked widespread outrage and protests among medical professionals.

As a result, hundreds of resident doctors nationwide commenced a strike, suspending non-emergency services, including outpatient departments and diagnostics. Starting on August 12, the strike significantly disrupted services, causing considerable difficulties for patients and treatment delays.

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, which highlighted the vital importance of uninterrupted healthcare services, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) agreed to cease the strike.

The Supreme Court guaranteed that no coercive measures would be taken against the protesting doctors and stressed that strikes by judges and doctors, who are essential to life and liberty, are not allowed.

Although healthcare services have been restored in many regions, tension persists in West Bengal, the focal point of the demonstrations. Resident doctors there have pledged to persist with their legal actions until their demands are met.