Kolkata rape-murder case: Postmortem report reveals 14 injuries, inflicted before death

Kolkata: As protests continue over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkaa’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the postmortem report has revealed extensive injuries on the body of the doctor.

According to the autopsy report, sources indicated that multiple injuries were found on various parts of the body, including the head, cheeks, lips, nose, right jaw, chin, neck, left arm, left shoulder, left knee, ankle, and internal genitalia.

Hemorrhage was observed in the lungs, along with blood clots in other body parts and a white, thick, viscous liquid inside the genitalia.

The report’s findings suggest that the victim’s death resulted from manual strangulation combined with smothering, and the manner of death was homicidal, the sources stated.

The report also noted medical evidence of forceful genital penetration, indicating sexual assault. Blood and other samples have been collected for further analysis.

Medical experts have stated that the report’s findings support the claims of protesting medical students and junior doctors that the brutal rape and murder were not the act of a single individual, but that multiple assailants were involved.

To date, only one person, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, has been detained. He was apprehended by the police and subsequently transferred to the CBI’s custody.

The CBI commenced its investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The CBI detectives, according to sources, are diligently working to identify other suspects in the crime by interrogating several individuals, particularly the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh has undergone extensive questioning at the CBI’s Salt Lake office on the northern fringes of Kolkata, lasting 12-13 hours over the past three days.