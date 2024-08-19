Kolkata murder case: CBI gets nod to conduct polygraph test of accused

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday was granted permission to conduct polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, the CBI carried out the psychoanalysis test of the accused Roy, who is now in the agency’s custody. The Kolkata Police had arrested him a day after the postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found in the seminar hall of the chest department of the RG Kar Hospital between 3 am and 5 am on Friday.

Roy joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. The police alleged that he was married at least four times and was a “womaniser”. A PTI report stated that the accused is a trained boxer and got close to a few senior police officers over the years.

He was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The brutal rape and murder of the doctor has triggered nationwide outrage with the medical community demanding justice and stern laws to protect the fraternity.