Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Mumbai Indians by 52 runs to keep play-offs hopes alive

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after being sent into bat.

Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) starred with the bat for KKR. MI failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs.

Ishan Kishan top-scored (51 off 43) for MI. Pat Cummins picked up three wickets giving away 22 runs.