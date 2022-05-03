Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday.

Chasing a target of 153 runs, KKR reached 158 for three in 19.1 overs with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh playing unbeaten knocks. Rana smacked 48 runs off 37 balls and Rinky hammered 42 runs off 23 deliveries as KKR ended their losing streak.

Earlier, RR posted 152 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by captain Sanju Samson. Tim Southee was in good form for KKR and bagged two wickets in four overs.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25).