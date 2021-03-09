Kolkata fire: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Families of Victims

Kolkata: The Centre on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Nine people were killed in a huge fire that broke out in an office building in central Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening. Among the dead are four firemen, a police officer, a Railways officer and a security person