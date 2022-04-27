Kolkata film fest: Exhibition to mark Satyajit Ray’s birth centenary

Kolkata: An exhibition on the birth centenary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The exhibition, inaugurated by his son Sandip Ray, has several sections on his life and works, besides rare frames of classics such as ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, ‘Kapurush O Mahapurush’ and ‘Devi’.

The exhibition, underway at the Nandan film centre, also showcases the synthesiser used by Ray for composing the music of ‘Ghare Baire’ and the Mitchel camera used for making ‘Pather Panchali’.

“The exhibition is well planned and executed, covering different aspects of my father. While many exhibits, including photos, have been sourced from us and Ray Society, I am pleasantly surprised to see many other objects about which I was not aware,” Sandip Ray said.

The exhibition was conceptualised by painter Suvaprasanna, while filmmaker Sudeshna Roy curated it. “Happy that it turned out so well. The Ray family was of immense help,” Roy said.