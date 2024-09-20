Kolkata: Protesting junior doctors have decided to call off their strike on Friday after West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant assured safety and security implementations.

Amid calls from the government and the judiciary to resume work, the doctors outlined five demands before chief minister Mamata Banerjee to cease their protests and return back to work.

While they were assured that no adverse action would be taken against them, and that the government would act on their requests, doctors have stated that until they witness concrete action on all fronts they will continue to be on strike.

After two failed attempts at engaging in talks with the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the doctors placed the following demands in front of the authorities.

42 doctors met with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other government officials on Monday and agreed on most of the demands put forth by the medics.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the government agreed to sanction ₹100 crore for infrastructure development in hospitals and rebuilding patient welfare committees.

A special task force would also be formulated headed by the chief secretary, with the police commissioner and representatives of junior doctors.