Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: 12-hour Bengal bandh call, CM Mamata Banerjee to lead protest

Kolkata: Kolkata is set to witness political protests and rallies on Friday, August 16, as the BJP’s women’s wing will hold a candlelight rally to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence demanding her resignation over the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor and vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has also called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 16 in protest against the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by a mob and demanding the arrest of all those involved in the rape and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee doctor in the medical establishment.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also take to the streets on August 17, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the trainee doctor’s rape-murder case.

Mamata Banerjee has announced launching a protest to demand justice for the Kolkata trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at city’s RG Kar College and Hospital. The chief minister also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police, to “ensure justice within next Sunday”.