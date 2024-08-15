Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SCB Hospital’s junior doctors join nationwide protest

Cuttack: Patient care was affected at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as as junior doctors join nationwide protest over the recent rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

In a powerful display of solidarity, junior doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have joined the nationwide protests following the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor in Kolkata. The incident, which occurred at the historic RG Kar Medical College, has sparked outrage and demands for better security measures for medical professionals across India.

Reportedly, the OPD, OT and Lab services have been suspended except for Emergency services.

The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) which said the “strike won’t stop unless justice is served and our demands are met.”

According to the FORDA, during the indefinite strike, outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres, and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual.

The incident has sparked widespread protests, with junior doctors and healthcare workers expressing deep concern over their safety.

The protests have seen participation from medical professionals in various states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.