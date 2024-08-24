Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test of main accused, 6 others begins

Kolkata: The polygraph test of seven people – main accused Sanjoy Roy, former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer – has begun.

The officials said the polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, will be conducted in the prison where he is lodged. At the same time, the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident, and a civil volunteer, will undergo tests at the agency’s office.

Officials reported that a team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has travelled to Kolkata to conduct tests.

On Thursday, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that there had been an attempt to cover up the rape and murder of a post-graduate medic, as the local police altered the crime scene before the federal agency took over the investigation.

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a hospital seminar hall have ignited widespread protests.