Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Police identify individuals in viral crime scene photo

Kolkata: Amid a swirling controversy regarding the viral photograph of the crime scene where the body of a post-graduate medic was discovered, Kolkata Police on Friday clarified the presence of individuals in the cordoned-off area.

The photograph, which surfaced on social media, showed multiple individuals inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, the site of the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor. Concerns were raised that unauthorised persons may have entered the crime scene, potentially tampering with evidence.

DC (Central) Indira Mukherjee assured that all individuals captured in the viral photograph were authorised personnel involved in the investigation process.

“We have seen that there is one particular news channel which has shown a video and some pictures of the seminar hall which is the place of occurrence of this case. There it has been seen that inside the cordoned-off area, many people are standing and talking, and it is not clear who these people are,” Mukherjee said at a press briefing.

“It has been alleged that there are probably some people who were not supposed to be there and there has been some tampering of evidence. We have taken a still from that video… We have been able to identify each and everyone who was there in this picture,” she added.

According to Mukherjee, the photograph was taken after the inquest process was completed. The individuals present included a videographer from the detective department, Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, Lady Police, forensic officials, and other identified personnel such as a witness doctor, fingerprint expert, and the ACP of the detective department.

“At no point in time could anybody enter this area who was not authorised. Nobody entered who was not associated with the investigation process,” she added, dismissing any allegations of unauthorised entry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe, earlier told the Supreme Court that the crime scene had been altered before they took charge, suggesting a possible cover-up by local authorities.

The incident has ignited widespread protests and public outcry, with concerns over the handling of the investigation.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, following the discovery of the victim’s body in the seminar hall. The arrest was prompted by the recovery of a Bluetooth device near the body and CCTV footage placing Roy at the crime scene.

The accused allegedly was close to a few senior Kolkata Police officers, following which he was moved to the Welfare Board of the force.